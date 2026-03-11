Alexander Alexandrovich Dynkin: ‘Trump is an extravaganza person; his tariff war is like gun stop in American movies’

Prof Alexander Alexandrovich Dynkin, President of the Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) at the Russian Academy of Sciences, is considered one of Russia’s top experts on economy and international relations. In an interview in Delhi with Shubhajit Roy, Dynkin, 77, talked about the India-Russia ties, the war in Ukraine and its impact on Putin and economy, Moscow’s close ties with China, the US-Russia ties under President Donald Trump and the war in West Asia.

Where do you see India-Russia relationship after President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to India?

After President Putin’s visit, the relations have received a new positive impulse. PM Modi described it as a ‘pole star’ for our two countries. So at the political level, on the chemistry between Mr Putin and Mr Modi, everything is fine. At the same time, we have to think not about the past and present, but have to think about the future. India currently is chair of the BRICS countries, and that puts some responsibility on India — how it would design this year of presidency. We have to develop new areas of relations, not only ene­rgy and weaponry, but something else: agriculture, AI, financial services. We have already started cooperation in space exploration. Also we have to substantially increase information flow between societies. In Moscow, we unfortunately don’t have any Indian permanent correspondent, eit­her in TV or daily (newspaper). So Indian society has to consume Associated Press or Reut­ers output, which prod­u­ce stylized information products.