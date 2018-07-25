Alerted by Facebook, Assam police averts girl’s suicide

“Info was received from Facebook last night that a minor girl had updated her status as- ‘I am gonna to commit suicide today’, the Assam Police said in a tweet. “Info was received from Facebook last night that a minor girl had updated her status as- ‘I am gonna to commit suicide today’, the Assam Police said in a tweet.

A girl who had posted on Facebook that she was going to commit suicide was saved by the police in the nick of time after the social media giant’s US-based headquarters alerted them.

“Info was received from Facebook last night that a minor girl had updated her status as- ‘I am gonna to commit suicide today’. The child was located in 30 mins & her safety ensured. She & her family were counselled. She is safe and in their care,” the Assam Police said in a tweet.

“The information was received from Facebook headquarters. A life was saved,” police officials said.

The post was later deleted on police advice.

