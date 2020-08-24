Alert issued for 108 dams as state gets over 94 per cent rain this year

A waterlogged street at Saraspur area in Ahmedabad after incessant rain. (Express Photo)

With rivers and lakes overflowing after heavy rain pounded parts of Gujarat on Sunday, high alert has been issued for 108 out of 205 dams in the state, while a warning has been sounded for 17 dams, even as the state recorded 94.57 per cent rainfall this season.

The dams that are filled more than 100 per cent are 68, while the Sardar Sarovar dam is at 60.83 per cent of its total storage capacity.

Kutch region recorded the highest of 162 per cent of average rainfall this year, followed by Saurashtra with 123.59 per cent, South Gujarat 86.19 per cent, North Gujarat 75.15 per cent and east central Gujarat 73.77 per cent.

Out of 251 total talukas, 57 talukas have received more than 1000 mm rainfall, 129 talukas received 501 to 1000 mm, 63 talukas 251 to 500 mm and two talukas received 126 to 250 mm rainfall.

Even a single taluka has not received less than 5 inch rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of very heavy rainfall for Monday and Tuesday, majorly in north Gujarat, Kutch and Saurashtra region.

Anand district Collector has issued a warning in villages along the Mahi river after the Kadana dam started releasing close to 2 lakh cusec water from Sunday afternoon.

About 20,000 cusec water was being released from the powerhouse of the dam, while the rest of the water is being released through the gates.

Villages in Khanpur, Kherda, Aaklavadi and Rajupura in Anand taluka; Pratappura and Khorwad in Umreth taluka; Gajna, Salol, Kankapura, Nani Sherdi, Kathiyakhad, Dehwan, Badalpur and Vavlod in Borsad taluka; and Chamara, Baman, Umeta, Khodala, Sankyad, Kahan wadi, Aamrol, Bhanpur, Asarma, Navakhal and Bhetasiwata in Anklav taluka located along the riverbank of Mahi have been put on alert.

In Panchmahals district, about 964.8 cusec water was released from the Dev Dam in Halol Taluka to maintain the rule level of the dam.

Several villages in Vadodara district’s Waghodia taluka were put on alert and villagers were advised against venturing near the Dev river.

Nearly 3,340 cusec of water was released from the Ajwa reservoir into the Vishwamitri River in Vadodara, leading to the rise of water in the river to 9.25 feet.

The IMD has issued a very heavy rainfall warning for Monday at a few places with isolated extremely heavy fall in Patan and Mehsana.

Due to a well marked low pressure area over central parts of East Rajasthan and neighbourhood with an associated cyclonic circulation over Northwest Arabian sea, districts of Surendranagar, Morbi, Surat, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Ahmedabad Jamnagar, Dwarka and Kutch, Kheda, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath and Botad are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Monday.

