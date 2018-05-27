Alcohol in itself is not poison, says Chandigarh consumer forum

LIC had rejected the widow’s claim on the ground that her husband, the policy holder, had concealed that he was an alcoholic. LIC had rejected the widow’s claim on the ground that her husband, the policy holder, had concealed that he was an alcoholic.

The Consumer Forum of Chandigarh on Saturday observed that “alcohol in itself is not a poison if taken in small quantity as it is a mixture of water, sugar and fermenting agent.”

The forum made the observation while pronouncing an order directing the Life Insurance Corporation to pay Rs 10 lakh to the widow of an insured person, who died of stomach infection. LIC had rejected the widow’s claim on the ground that her husband, the policy holder, had concealed that he was an alcoholic.

Seema Saini, a resident of Zirakpur, stated in her plea that her husband Rajinder Singh Saini had purchased three life insurance policies and she was appointed nominee in all of them.

In March 2014, her husband died following abdomen pain.

In its order the Forum said, a confidential report prepared by the LIC investigators showed bacteria had entered Rajinder’s blood. It observed, “Doctors though had referred to the history of the deceased taking alcohol for 15 years, but it did not mention if the quantity being consumed was on the higher side, which could have led to his death.”

