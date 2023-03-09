Alarm bells as crop insurance claimed on fake farms, orchards in Maharashtra

A Right to Information (RTI) plea in November 2022 has blown the lid off a crop insurance fraud in districts across Maharashtra, where compensation was allegedly claimed for losses on imaginary vineyards, banana plantations. and pomegranate and sweet lime orchards.

The alleged scam has prompted the Centre to order a physical verification or ‘ground-truthing’ of all crops registered under the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) in the state, and action against farmers who have fraudulently insured their crops.

In November last year, the state agriculture department received an RTI application seeking details of the documents submitted for claiming insurance for alleged losses suffered on a sweet lime orchard in Balgaon village in Jat taluka of Sangli district. In its reply to the plea, the department shared with the RTI applicant details of the claimant, including the Aadhaar card, bank details and geotagged pictures of the orchard.

The RTI applicant, Shivanand Nagappa Nila, the legal owner of the orchard, then reached out to the commissionerate to point out that it had been defrauded by a bogus insurance claim. The applicant said that while he cultivated several seasonal crops on his land, sweet lime wasn’t among those. The alleged fraudster, Shavarsidhha Saibanna Dugdhi, had allegedly submitted a non-notarised lease deed to claim insurance, whereas the owner told the department that he had not leased out his land at all.

Nila refused to comment on his RTI plea or the alleged fraud.

Officials in the agriculture department revealed that earlier this year, Dugdhi claimed — and received — Rs 1.58 lakh as compensation for alleged ‘crop loss’ in the current (July-June) insurance year. When the department’s field staff started their inquiry, Dugdhi returned the money. No case was filed against him.

The department discovered that the accused had adopted a similar modus operandi in the 2021-22 insurance year and claimed Rs 2.10 lakh on crops allegedly grown on 17.44 hectares that he insured in Balgaon and Halli villages of Jat taluka.

Commissioner Sunil Chavan was not available for comments.

Advertisement

The office of Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar said “the commissioner has given order of ground truthing” and refused to comment any further.

A perusal of the department’s records and more ‘ground-truthing’ revealed that the fraud was much larger, with similar scams being uncovered in Kolhapur, Jalgaon, Solapur, Dhule, Nagpur and Pune.

For instance, 36 farmers in Alas village of Kolhapur district had claimed crop insurance in 2022-23 for losses suffered on their ‘vineyards’. Ground verification revealed that there was not a single vineyard in the village. In Maharashtra’s banana district of Jalgaon, 77,347 farmers had claimed insurance for crops grown on 81,016.06 hectares. A probe using remote sensing data and cadastral maps (maps that show land boundaries and ownership) showed there was no banana plantation on 21,413.19 hectares. Sixty-four farmers in Pune had insured their pomegranate crop – a verification revealed that only two farmers had pomegranate orchards.

Advertisement

Sunil Kumar, Assistant Commissioner (Credit), Union Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, has now asked insurance companies and the state government to verify crops insured under RWBCIS and take action against fraudulent farmers.

A common feature across districts where the scam was detected was the manner in which the land was fraudulently insured. In all these cases of insurance claimed on ‘leased’ land, the fraudsters – none of them farmers themselves – had allegedly downloaded land records of farmers, forged lease deeds and got the land insured fraudulently.

Officers say the fraudsters typically targeted land whose owners were not in the village or had other sources of income. Since leasee farmers are eligible to insure their crops, they would get non-notarised land lease documents issued using a decoy or an accomplice.

An officer from the department of agriculture said, “Once the crop is insured, they wait for the right trigger claim insurance. Payment of compensation is done if one or more of the weather parameters defined as extreme is breached. In the case of banana crop, for instance, compensation is paid if wind velocity crosses a certain speed, and in the case of pomegranate, it is paid if a certain temperature is breached.”

RWBCIS is a horticulture crop insurance scheme that allows for compensation in the case of crop loss. Farmers only pay 5 per cent of the insurance premium while the state and central governments fund the rest equally.

Advertisement

Since 2016, the state has reported payment of insurance premium of Rs 5,521 crore under the scheme, of which the share of farmers has been Rs 992 crore. Farmers have received compensation worth Rs 4,781 crore.