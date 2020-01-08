Alahabad HC directs NHRC to probe ‘rights violations’ at AMU

The PIL, filed by lawyer Mohammad Aman Khan, stated that a peaceful protest was held by AMU students on the evening of December 15 when the crowd was “provoked” by the contingent of local police and RAF. (File) The PIL, filed by lawyer Mohammad Aman Khan, stated that a peaceful protest was held by AMU students on the evening of December 15 when the crowd was “provoked” by the contingent of local police and RAF. (File)

The Allahabad High Court has directed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to probe alleged human rights violations during the police action at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on the evening of December 15 after students protested against police brutality at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia.

Observing that the evidence attached in connection with the police action “demanded” a probe, the Bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Vivek Varma directed the NHRC to complete the investigation within a month, and listed the matter for February 17.

“The facts… alleged violations of human rights and also alleged negligence in the prevention of such violation. We have not looked into the video footage, which are said to be available with the petitioner. However, the photographs annexed with the petition reflect certain serious happenings which are termed by the petitioner as brutal, violation of human rights…” the order stated.

The PIL, filed by lawyer Mohammad Aman Khan, stated that a peaceful protest was held by AMU students on the evening of December 15 when the crowd was “provoked” by the contingent of local police and RAF.

“The contingent provoked the students by different means, including the intentional utterance of abusive words… The students were severely injured by the brutal lathi charge, rubber bullets and pellets,” the petition stated. The petitioner alleged that students were detained in a large number and no timely medical aid was provided to them. The students, while in detention, were also tortured brutally, the petition stated.

A counter-affidavit, filed by UP Police and AMU officials, stated that the students were pelting stones in response to which lathi charge, water cannons and tear gas were used by police and RAF contingent to disperse the crowd.

