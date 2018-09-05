M K Alagiri rally in Chennai LIVE: Son holds silent march in homage to late Karunanidhi

Alagiri rally in Chennai today is to pay homage to his late father M Karunanidhi. Alagiri rally in Chennai today is to pay homage to his late father M Karunanidhi.

In a signal to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), weeks after its chief M Karunanidhi passed away, M K Alagiri Thursday is holding a rally in Chennai. The son of late Karunanidhi and elder brother of recently-elected party president M K Stalin, Alagiri was expelled from the party in 2014 for ‘anti-party activities.’ The fued between the two brothers over thier father’s legacy has been public for many years, despite Karunanidhi’s decision to elevate Stalin as his successor.

Days after Karunanidhi’s death on August 7, Alagiri, who has been politically inactive since 2014, had announced that time would prove that he had the backing of his father’s “true loyalists”. However, in a move to bury the hatchet, he later agreed to accept Stalin as his leader if he was reinstated in the party.

His silent rally today is to pay homage to his late father. He had earlier told reporters that a huge number of DMK cadres — “not less than 5 lakh people” — would attend his rally. He added that he was intervening in party affairs to save it.