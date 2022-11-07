scorecardresearch
Al Qaeda operative arrested in J&K’s Ramban

The police identified the arrested accused as Amiruddin Khan, son of Mostafa Khan, a resident of Mashita Haora in West Bengal. A Chinese grenade has been recovered from him.



The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested an Al Qaeda operative from Ramban district in the Union Territory, officers said.

The police identified the arrested accused as Amiruddin Khan, son of Mostafa Khan, a resident of Mashita Haora in West Bengal. A Chinese grenade has been recovered from him. Sources said the accused was hiding in the area under the garb of a religious scholar.

An FIR has been registered at Ramban police station under sections of the Arms Act, section 4 of the Explosives Act and sections 13 and 20 (member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The police said investigation is underway.

Two months earlier, security forces killed two militants owing allegiance to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an affiliate of Al Qaeda, in an encounter in Anantnag district.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 05:12:02 pm
