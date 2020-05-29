Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood support BJP’s Mission Anivarya to supply free sanitary pads to poor women amid lockdown

Akshay Kumar and Sonu Sood have lent their support to Delhi BJP’s Mission Anivarya. Akshay Kumar and Sonu Sood have lent their support to Delhi BJP’s Mission Anivarya.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Sonu Sood have lent their support to Delhi BJP’s Mission Anivarya, which is aimed at free distribution of sanitary pads among underprivileged women in the midst of the Covid-19 lockdown. The campaign was launched by Delhi BJP head Manoj Tiwari on May 18. In a video message, Kumar said, “Mission Anivarya is an initiative to reach out to every needy woman and girl. Delhi has started the mission to distribute six lakh napkins.”

In the 25-second video, Kumar who starred in the movie Padman, said that “Period (is) not a taboo, women health is a priority for us.” Charu Pragya, a BJP leader and volunteer with the project, said, “Sanitary napkins are not termed as essential items when we make a list, it is also very costly… We want to help the people, and also break the taboos associated with it,” she said. In a video message, Sood congratulated Pragya for the initiative.

Delhi BJP head (media) Neelkant Bakshi said that several women in Delhi slums are still using cloth instead of a sanitary napkin.“We want to expand the campaign for which a website has been started to register donors. Volunteers who will be given a digital ID, people wanting to be a part of the mission can also adopt a girl to fulfill the sanitary napkins need of the family and several social organisations have shown interest in the initiative.” The target is to distribute one crore sanitary napkins, he said.

