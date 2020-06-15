Akola death toll crosses 50-mark as it records 5 deaths in a day

So far, in Akola district, 637 persons have been discharged after treatment and 319 are undergoing treatment. (Representational) So far, in Akola district, 637 persons have been discharged after treatment and 319 are undergoing treatment. (Representational)

AKOLA DISTRICT crossed 50-mark in Covid-19 deaths on Sunday as five deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest spike in a day.

The deceased include three women and two men. “They all were high co-morbidity patients and were under treatment over the past week or so,” Amravati Divisional Commissioner Piyush Singh told The Indian Express.

Akola has crossed the 1,000-mark for total number of positive cases. On Sunday, the number stood at 1,007 with 22 positive cases reported on the day.

So far, in Akola district, 637 persons have been discharged after treatment and 319 are undergoing treatment.

In Amravati district, the death toll stands at 17 while Washim and Yavatmal have three deaths each. Buldana has five deaths so far.

Nagpur district is also nearing the 1,000-mark with 996 positive cases reported to date. The district has 16 Covid-19 deaths so far and 615 patients have been discharged from hospital to date.

Besides, in Nagpur division, Wardha has one death. A Gadchiroli man’s death in Telangana is also being counted in the district toll as the latter refused to include it the death count.

The death of a person from Washim in Wardha is not being taken on record. That included, the toll in Vidarbha’s 11 districts stands at 98.

