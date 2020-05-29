Akola admn seeks permission for complete lockdown from June 1 to 6

Vidarbha’s overall death toll is now 58, with the total number of Covid-19 cases inching close to 1,600. (Representational Photo) Vidarbha’s overall death toll is now 58, with the total number of Covid-19 cases inching close to 1,600. (Representational Photo)

WITH the number of coronavirus cases and number of deaths due to the infection growing alarmingly in Akola, the district administration has sent a proposal to state Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, seeking permission to implement a complete lockdown in the district from June 1 to June 6.

Akola saw a spike of 72 cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day spike in Vidarbha, taking the total number of cases in the district to over 500. The district has reported 28 deaths, with two more Covid-19 deaths reported on Wednesday.

“Collector Jitendra Papalkar has sent a proposal to Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta for allowing stricter lockdown in the district from June 1 to June 6,” Amravati Divisional Commissioner Piyush Singh told The Indian Express.

“There was a meeting of all party leaders chaired by District Guardian Minister Bachchu Kadu. The overwhelming opinion was that Akola needs stricter lockdown. Hence, a proposal was sent to the chief secretary, seeking a Janata Curfew from June 1 to 6, during which only agriculture input shops and milk outlets will remain open,” said Papalkar.

Vidarbha’s overall death toll is now 58, with the total number of Covid-19 cases inching close to 1,600

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd