Thursday, May 28, 2020
Akola admn seeks permission for complete lockdown from June 1 to 6

Akola saw a spike of 72 cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day spike in Vidarbha, taking the total number of cases in the district to over 500. The district has reported 28 deaths, with two more Covid-19 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Written by Vivek Deshpande | Nagpur | Published: May 29, 2020 1:12:30 am
coronavirus, coronavirus cases in maharashtra, coronavirus cases in akola district, akola lockdown, covid 19 in akola, indian express news Vidarbha’s overall death toll is now 58, with the total number of Covid-19 cases inching close to 1,600. (Representational Photo)

WITH the number of coronavirus cases and number of deaths due to the infection growing alarmingly in Akola, the district administration has sent a proposal to state Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, seeking permission to implement a complete lockdown in the district from June 1 to June 6.

“Collector Jitendra Papalkar has sent a proposal to Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta for allowing stricter lockdown in the district from June 1 to June 6,” Amravati Divisional Commissioner Piyush Singh told The Indian Express.

“There was a meeting of all party leaders chaired by District Guardian Minister Bachchu Kadu. The overwhelming opinion was that Akola needs stricter lockdown. Hence, a proposal was sent to the chief secretary, seeking a Janata Curfew from June 1 to 6, during which only agriculture input shops and milk outlets will remain open,” said Papalkar.

Vidarbha’s overall death toll is now 58, with the total number of Covid-19 cases inching close to 1,600

