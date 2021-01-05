BJP’s corruption to be blamed for Ghaziabad tragedy: Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav also accused the BJP government of “failing to provide security” to businessmen in the state. (Express Photo)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in the state over the roof collapse at a crematorium in Ghaziabad that left 24 people dead. Blaming the “corruption in the BJP government” for the tragedy, Akhilesh demanded the government to give a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to each of the families of the deceased instead of Rs 2 lakh announced by the Chief Minister on Sunday. He also demanded a government job for each family.

“Little those who died knew that the roof they were standing beneath was made of sand. The BJP made that roof of sand. What can you expect from those who loot the money for burial grounds and crematorium? If someone is responsible for those deaths, then is the BJP government,” he said.

He also accused the BJP government of “failing to provide security” to businessmen in the state and said that if his party comes to power, special provisions in the Dial-112 services would be made for the security of the business people and traders.

The former chief minister questioned the state government’s claim on creating jobs. “Had this really happened, not a single youth in Uttar Pradesh would have committed suicide,” The SP president said.

He also accused the BJP government of “copying” his government’s Samajwadi Pension Scheme, referring to PM Kisan Samman Nidhi under which small farmers get Rs 6,000 every year.