Akhilesh Yadav tweets letter: ‘Country being destroyed by two and half men’

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday spoke out in support of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and claimed that the country is being destroyed by “two and half men”.

A letter addressed to “all my fellow Indians” that he posted on Twitter read, “I write to you because two and half men — and a media that has been corrupted by their sycophantic portrayal of these men — are on the brink of destroying our nation and everything it stands for.”

It further said, “Today the attack on the state of Bengal is not only an attack on the values and tenets of the Constitution but also on the dreams of our founding fathers…In fact all of the founding fathers stood in direct opposition to the views espoused by the BJP and their ideological forefathers, the RSS.”

Accusing the Centre of failing to create jobs, he said in the letter, “Social equality is a distant dream and a government responsible for the highest unemployment levels in 45 years is telling youth to become an easily dispensable cog in the gig economy because creating jobs is too much work. Every minority in this country lives in fear of lynch mobs fuelled by rumours spread by BJP IT cells — Internet Terrorist cells.”

On the West Bengal CM, the letter said, “In attacking Mamata Banerjee, these two and a half men forget her past. Here is a woman who was dragged from Jyoti Basu’s office by the hair for demanding action against rapists and put in jail… Here is a woman who took on large, industrial interests so that farmers would not lose their land.”

The former chief minister also appealed to members of national institutions to “fight back with integrity”.

“I call on our judiciary, the CBI, IAS, IPS and all our other national institutions to prevail against the constant attacks on them and to fight back…”

The last paragraph of the letter said, “…do not allow this motley group made up of two and a half men to erode the basis of our country.”