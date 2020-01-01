Akhilesh Yadav should stay in Pak to understand atrocities being faced by Hindus: UP BJP chief

Yadav had last week said the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were against the poor and minorities of the country, while asserting that he will not fill up the NPR form. (Express File Photo) Yadav had last week said the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were against the poor and minorities of the country, while asserting that he will not fill up the NPR form. (Express File Photo)

Attacking Akhilesh Yadav for opposing the NPR and the NRC, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh Wednesday said the Samajwadi Party supremo should stay in Pakistan to understand the atrocities being faced by Hindus there. “Akhilesh should stay in Pakistan for one month and pray in Hindu temples, then he will have the first-hand experience of atrocities committed on Hindus in Pakistan,” the state BJP chief was quoted as saying by PTI.

Yadav had last week said the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were against the poor and minorities of the country while asserting that he will not fill up the NPR form.

“There is nothing wrong in the NPR as it provides simple options like the presentation of Aadhaar card or driving license, etc or confirmation by three residents of the area that the person is a bonafide resident of the area,” Singh said.

The UP BJP chief also accused Yadav of ignoring his party workers and promoting his family members.

Singh also asserted that the amended Citizenship Act was not against the poor and accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of misguiding the people on the law.

Hitting out at Priyanka for visiting the family of those killed in the violence during the anti-CAA protest, the BJP leader said, “The visit of Priyanka to victims of riots with the sole purpose of misguiding them and creating a ruckus is objectionable since people are misguided about the CAA.”

He said there should be healthy politics as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is in the interest of the poor.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, and be given Indian citizenship.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd