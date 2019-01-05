Role of Akhilesh Yadav to be examined in illegal sand mining case: CBI

Hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at 12 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the agency said that the role of former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav would be examined in connection with an illegal sand mining case, PTI reported.

The case was taken over by the CBI on the instructions of the Allahabad High Court.

Earlier in the day, residences of senior officers, including IAS officer B Chandrakala, who is famous on social media for her anti-corruption crusade, were also raided in connection with the case, officials said. The search was spread across multiple districts, including Jalaun, Hamirpur, Lucknow and also in the national capital.

Adil Khan, B.Chandrakal, then mining officer Moinuddin, SP MLC Ramesh Mishra&his brother, mining clerk Ram Ashray Prajapati, Ambika Tiwari (Hamirpur), mining clerk Ram Avatar Singh, his relatives and Sanjay Dikshit are accused in the case. The agency said that the role of all those who were ministers during the period of 2012-13 would be examined in the case. Akhilesh was the CM during the same period.

(This is a developing copy, more details awaited)