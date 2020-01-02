Follow Us:
Akhilesh Yadav should stay in Pakistan for a month: UP BJP chief

Swatantra Dev Singh alleged that misperceptions are being created about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and NPR.

Written by Maulshree Seth | Lucknow | Published: January 2, 2020 2:51:16 am
Days after former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that he would not fill out the National Population Register (NPR) forms, Uttar Pradesh state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Wednesday asked him to go to Pakistan and stay there for a month to understand the plight of Hindus.

“You should go to Pakistan, Akhilesh-ji, and stay there for a month and perform puja, then you will understand what happens there,” Singh said at an event in Mathura on Wednesday. He said Akhilesh must study the NPR, CAA and NRC properly before voicing his opposition to the government’s decision.

Singh also accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of “misguiding the people on the law”. “Priyanka’s visit to the victims of riots, with the sole purpose of misguiding them and creating a ruckus, is objectionable since people are misguided about the CAA.”

“Public should not be misled. Now even Muslims have studied the Act and understood that it is not against them, but just to respect those who had taken shelter in the country from outside,” Singh said.

