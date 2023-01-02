scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Akhilesh Yadav thanks Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra invitation

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary had earlier told The Indian Express it was “unlikely” for the SP chief to attend the Yatra as there were “party programmes lined up”.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. (File)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his invite to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which enters Uttar Pradesh on January 3.

In a letter in Hindi, Yadav wrote, “Best wishes for the success of the Bharat Jodo campaign. India is more than just a geographical expanse, it is united by love, non-violence, compassion, cooperation, and harmony. Hope this yatra achieves its goal of preserving this inclusive culture of our country.”

Invitations to join the yatra were also extended to BSP supremo Mayawati and RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary.

The Uttar Pradesh leg of the Yatra will enter Ghaziabad’s Loni area on January 3 and travel to Haryana via Shamli’s Kairana. The next day, the yatra will reach Mavi Kalan in Baghpat and pass through Baghpat city and Sisana, Sarurpur, and Barot in the same district. On January 5, the yatra will reach Alam in Shamli district and pass through Kandhla, Uncha village, and Kairana.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 13:40 IST
