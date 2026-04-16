BJP trying to change nari (woman) into a nara (slogan): Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over women’s quota Bill

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh, on Thursday, demanded that OBC and Muslim women be given reservation under the provisions of the women’s reservation legislation and said that if the Bills were as good as the BJP claimed, they should be made public to women workers protesting in Noida and other cities.

Speaking during the special session of Parliament to discuss three Bills dealing with delimitation and women’s reservation, Akhilesh said, “We demand that the first census should be done. If they are not doing it, then they are cheating… Their secret people must have drawn the map.”

“I request Backwards, minorities and Muslims should be given reservation… You can’t achieve the goal of reservation if you don’t give Muslim women and Backward women reservation,” said the member of Lok Sabha from Kannauj.