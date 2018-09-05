Akhilesh Yadav not able to handle family but wants to lead grand alliance: BJP minister

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

With Shivpal Singh Yadav breaking away from the Samajwadi Party (SP), state minister Sidhartha Nath Singh on Tuesday questioned the leadership of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who is attempting to band the opposition together ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Singh said that questions were being raised whether Akhilesh would be able to handle a “grand-alliance” and criticised him for attempting to deflect the question. Singh was referring to Akhilesh’s statement that the state BJP government was publicising his party’s schemes as their own.

On Tuesday Akhilesh at a party event also alleged that the government was changing photos in laptops brought during Samajwadi Party regime. “We do not mislead like Akhilesh Yadav that we are distributing old laptops to teachers. He is misleading people on the eve of teacher’s day, said Singh.

“Samasya yeh hai Akhilesh Yadav ji ki who apne pariwar ko sambhal nahi pa rahe hain.. Pariwar ko sambhal nahi pa rahe hain, magadhbandhan, jisko hum dangal gadhbandhan kehte hain uska netratriva karna chahte hain, unpe prashna chinha lagne shuru ho gaya hai ki aap karoge kya.. jab apne pariwar ko hi nahi sambhal pa rahe hao (The problem with Akhilesh Yadav is that he is not able to handle his own family. He is not able to handle the family but wants to lead a grand alliance. Now question is being raised that what would you do, you are not able to handle the family only),” Singh said.

