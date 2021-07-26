Akhilesh Yadav meets Brahmin leaders, discusses plan to woo community

Later, the SP chief tweeted a photo where he is seen holding the framed photograph along with the leaders. (Twitter)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday met five Brahmin party leaders and discussed the road map to woo members of the community ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The five Brahmin leaders who attended the meeting on Sunday at the party office were senior leaders Mata Prasad Pandey, Manoj Pandey, Abhishek Mishra, Sanatan Pandey and Santosh Pandey. They also gifted Akhilesh a framed photograph of Lord Parshuram. Later, the SP chief tweeted a photo where he is seen holding the framed photograph along with the leaders.

“The meeting was to draw out an overall vision and strategy not only for the Brahmin voters, but also for the other communities as well,” said former minister and party national secretary Abhishek Mishra, who was part of the meeting.

“We will be holding public meetings, and apart from national president Akhilesh Yadav, some of us will also get a chance to address people. The specifics will be figured out in the coming days,” said Mishra.

The meeting comes two days after the BSP kick-started its Brahmin outreach programme from Ayodhya on July 23.

The community’s support is significant for the elections — several parties have claimed that Brahmins have been “neglected” by the BJP government.

A source in the SP said, “We had discussions regarding the election, but it is too early to give out the details. We will be holding public meetings with a target to woo the Brahmin community, and we are confident that the members will vote us to power. The people in the community are unhappy with the treatment meted out to them by the current government.”

Meanwhile, BSP general Satish Chandra Misra held a Brahim outreach programme on Sunday in Ambedkar Nagar district and said that if the 13 per cent Brahmins in the state come together with the 23 per cent Dalits, then the two communities can vote the BSP to power. He also said that if the BJP thinks that Lord Ram is theirs, then they are mistaken and that no one is the “thekedar” of Lord Ram.