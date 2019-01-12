SP-BSP alliance LIVE UPDATES: Both parties to contest 38 seats each out of 80 seats, says Mayawati

Twenty-four years after the infamous guesthouse episode, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati have decided to bury the hatchet and begin their seat-sharing preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against the ruling BJP. Making a formal announcement in this regard during a joint press meet in Lucknow today, Mayawati took a jibe at the central government, saying, “This press conference will give sleepless nights to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.”
The holding of the joint press conference was announced on Friday by SP national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary and Bahujan Samaj Party national general secretary SC Misra. However, leaving aside two Lok Sabha seats — Amethi and Rae Bareli — for the Congress, there are as many as 13 Lok Sabha seats where the two parties may have to negotiate hard, given their performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections against the BJP. Earlier this week, Mayawati had used the words “SP-BSP alliance” for the first time in a statement through which she expressed support for Akhilesh Yadav whose alleged role in a mining scam has now come under the CBI scanner.
Insult to Mayawati is an insult to me: Akhilesh Yadav
"Any insult to Mayawati is an insult to me," the SP supremo said.
SP-BSP alliance end to BJP misrule: Akhilesh
Thanking his BSP counterpart, Akhilesh said, "I would like to thank Mayawati for an equitable alliance. This is an end to BJP misrule."
Under BJP rule, people getting killed due to caste: Akhilesh
Taking over from where the BSP chief stopped, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav said, "The BJP has raked up the issue of caste in UP. People are being killed in encounters because of their caste. "
Leaving Amethi, Rae Baraeli for Congress: Mayawati
"Leaving Amethi and Rae Bareli for the Congress," Mayawati said.
'38 seats each for SP, BSP'
"The BSP-SP will contest 38 seats each out of 80 seats. We are confident of defeating the BJP unless they tamper with the electronic voting machines," Mayawati said.
Mayawati: BJP playing with religious sentiment
"The BJP is playing with religious sentiment," the BSP chief said.
No gain from alliance with Congress: Mayawati
"There is no real gain from aligning with Congress. Whether it is Congress of BJP, it is the same thing. The defence scams have hit both Congress and BJP. All the sections are unhappy with the parties," Mayawati added.
Unannounced emergency under BJP rule: Mayawati
"The Congress rule never benefitted anyone. The party during its tenure had announced a state of emergency. However, during BJP's tenure, we are seeing a state of an unannounced emergency," she said.
'Stop BJP through UP'
"The alliance is not just to win polls but to represent common people. The only way to stop the BJP from returning to power is through Uttar Pradesh," Mayawati said.
'Alliance to bring development in society'
"The alliance will lead to development in the society. When we allied with the SP in 1993, we left behind the saffron party's casteist agenda," the BSP chief said.
Need to fight BJP's casteist views: Mayawati
"We are here to combat BJP's narrow casteist views," Mayawati said.
Time for new political revolution in India: Mayawati
"We (BSP-SP) have decided to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together, this will lead to a new political revolution in the country," the BSP chief said.
Mayawati says her party had allied with SP in 1993 to fight assembly polls
We first allied with the SP in 1993 to fight assembly polls, says Mayawati. Have decided national interest is more interest, she added.
Mayawati slams BJP in press meet
This press conference will give sleepless nights to BJP, says Mayawati
Mayawati announces tie-up for 2019
The Indian Express explains: The SP-BSP alliance is no less significant than the JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka or the recent Congress victories in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh. It has the potential not only to upset the BJP applecart but send the Congress a message that it cannot dictate terms to regional forces.
After the infamous guesthouse episode 24 years ago, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati have decided to bury the hatchet. The two party leaders are expected to make a formal announcement about their alliance during a joint press meet in Lucknow today. Follow this blog for all latest updates.