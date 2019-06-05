Sometimes trials fail: Akhilesh after Mayawati calls off SP-BSP alliance

A day after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati called off the tie-up with the Samajwadi Party, SP president Akhilesh Yadav Wednesday termed the alliance as a “trail” and said it may not always be successful but helps in knowing the shortcomings.

“Yes, there are trials, and sometimes you are not successful, but at least you can know your shortcomings,” Yadav said while interacting with reporters.

On Tuesday, while speaking to the media, Mayawati highlighted SP’s poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections and said, “In the results of Lok Sabha elections in UP, base vote of SP, the ‘Yadav’ community, didn’t support the party. Even strong contenders of SP were defeated.”

“The bypolls can be announced any moment now. Under the current conditions in Uttar Pradesh, we have decided to fight the bypolls, which will happen on some seats, all alone. If I feel that the SP president is able to fulfil his duties and convert his people into missionaries, then we can still walk together in future. There has been no permanent break as of now,” she added.

Mayawati’s step, however, prompted Akhilesh to say that his party will also go solo and contest polls alone. He said, “As far as going solo in the bypolls is concerned, I will consult with party leaders and devise a strategy to work in this direction.”

He added that he respected the BSP chief irrespective of the political differences between the parties, and said, “I stand by my earlier statement that respecting Mayawati ji is same as respecting me.”

The SP-BSP alliance, stitched up in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, suffered a severe setback at the hands of BJP, which won 62 out of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Eleven assembly bypolls are due in UP after the respective MLAs won the Lok Sabha polls. Nine of them are from the BJP, and one each from the BSP and the SP.

(With PTI inputs)