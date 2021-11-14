BJP stands for arrogance, lies, inflation: Akhilesh hits back at Shah’s ‘JAM’ remark

In a riposte to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s ‘JAM’ salvo, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the BJP stands for “arrogance, lies and inflation”.

Yadav’s response came a day after Shah’s speech in Azamgarh, in which he termed the Samajwadi Party (SP) as a party that stands for “Jinnah, Azam Khan and Mukhtar (Ansari)”, giving it the acronym ‘JAM’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in past used ‘JAM’ as a shorthand to publicise his vision of getting a ‘Jan Dhan Bank account, Aadhaar card and mobile phone’ to every person in the country.

“For BJP, ‘J’ stands for ‘Jhooth’ (lies), ‘A’ for ‘Ahankaar’ (arrogance) and ‘M’ for ‘Mahangaai’ (inflation),” the SP chief said addressing a press conference in Kushinagar.

He also hit out at the BJP over rising prices of petrol and diesel across the country, adding that the saffron party is pandering to the poor only because election is around the corner in Uttar Pradesh.

The state polls are slated for early next year.

“If the BJP stays in power, it (fuel price) will touch Rs 150. They are not increasing the price as election is round the corner,” the SP leader claimed.

“The poor are being given food grains only till the elections. They (BJP) are saying that it has been extended from Holi to Diwali,” he said, adding that if his party comes to power, food will be available round the year.

Hitting back at the BJP dispensation over the ‘JAM’ salvo, the SP supremo said, “Since they have sent jam, we are sending them butter. The meaning of butter will be told next time.

“Without butter nothing happens. The BJP people do not know that jam is not taken if one has diabetes,” he said without elaborating further.

He, however, said the public need its bread and butter, and jobs. “When they (BJP) are not able to give it, they deliberately confuse (the people),” he alleged.

Talking about the ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ launched by his party, Yadav said the public support to the campaign is assuring that in the coming time, there will be change.

The people of UP want change, and a new government will be formed. The chief minister has continuously changed the names of organisations and schemes, and now the public has made up its mind to change the chief minister,” he said.

On allegations about poor law and order in the state under the earlier government led by him, Yadav said according to NCRB statistics, the law and order situation in the state is worst under the BJP.

The war of words between the two mainstream political parties has intensified as the election in the political heartland of the country nears.

Addressing a rally in the SP bastion of Azamgarh on Saturday, Shah had said while Modi strived to give a “corruption-free” government, SP was inducting in its fold people like Mukhtar Ansari, a don-turned-politician.

He had also attacked the SP chief for naming Muhammad Ali Jinnah — the founder of Pakistan — among freedom fighters like Mahatama Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

“There are so many people from the minority community here. Is there anyone here who sees greatness in Jinnah?” the Union minister had asked.

Yadav had kicked up a controversy when he, during an address in Hardoi on October 31, said Jinnah got his barristership from the same place as did Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, and Jawaharlal Nehru.

At the press meet at Kushinagar, the Samajwadi Party president said his party was giving tickets to winnable women candidates, while the Congress was giving them to women who are likely to lose.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had recently announced that her party would give 40 per cent of tickets to women in the upcoming state polls.

Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath without taking his name, Yadav further said, “We are backward (castes), but are advanced as far as our thought process is concerned. But, he is backward both in terms of work and thought process. Hence, change will definitely take place, and it is bound to take place.”

He also demanded that the Centre’s three new farm laws be withdrawn.

Referring to the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, died, the SP leader alleged that the BJP harasses farmers.

He also alleged that injustice is being done to party leader Azam Khan by the BJP government.

Yadav also accused the BJP of not fulfilling its poll promises, and said the party in the past four years has not seen its ‘sankalp patra’ (election manifesto).