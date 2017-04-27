Akhilesh Yadav demands judicial probe: ‘Saharanpur incident is a test for state government’

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on the way to a press conference at the party head office in Lucknow on Wednesday. Express SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on the way to a press conference at the party head office in Lucknow on Wednesday. Express

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday demanded a judicial probe into the Saharanpur incident where BJP workers led by a local party MP and MLA allegedly indulged in violence at a village and created a ruckus inside an SSP’s residence cum camp office.

While speaking to the media, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP government was “demoralising” the police in the state and “the common man was living in fear”, adding that his party legislators will raise the issue of law and order in the upcoming Assembly session.

Akhilesh also said that the present government was not concerned about any one and the picture of democracy they were showing is “dangerous”. “The MP who tried to disturb the atmosphere has used such tactics in the past too to win elections…Saharanpur incident is a test for the state government. If law prevails, the accused MP, MLA and other leaders will not be spared,” said the former chief minister.

A committee sent by the SP to probe the Saharanpur incident presented its report before the media in the presence of Akhilesh on Wednesday, claiming that the BJP leaders had hatched a conspiracy to “spread communal tension” in the area. The committee in its report demanded immediate arrests of local BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal, Deoband MLA Kunwar Vijendra Singh, BJP leader Amit Gagneja and others for their alleged involvement in the matter. The panel also claimed that various innocent people, including nine Muslims had been arrested in the case.

SP MLA from Saharanpur Sanjay Garg said that the BJP had misused the name of Bhimrao Ambedkar in the incident for political gain, and that those involved in violence and vandalism had also attacked commuters after asking their religion.

Akhilesh praised the Saharanpur SSP and alleged that BJP leaders wanted the officer to be transferred. “They damaged the name plate because they did not like his name…the SSP is a good officer and he had always worked with dedication,” he added.

