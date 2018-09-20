Follow Us:
Thursday, September 20, 2018
  • Akhilesh Yadav deceived all close to him: Amar Singh

"It is in Akhilesh Yadav's nature to hurt people," Amar Singh said.

By: PTI | Jaunpur | Published: September 20, 2018 1:37:04 pm
Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh targeted Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and alleged that he had “deceived” all those who were close to him. Talking to reporters here Wednesday evening, the Independent MP, who was once an SP leader, said, “There is no one who has not been deceived by Akhilesh…It is in his nature to hurt people.”

Alleging that the Samajwadi Party was pursuing politics of appeasement, Singh also lashed out at party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, a confidant of Akhilesh Yadav. Recalling his contribution in Akhilesh Yadav’s life, Singh said that he had gone to Australia for his education, got him party ticket and made him president.

Reiterating his charges against senior SP leader Azam Khan, the Rajya Sabha MP said that party was patronising a person who had a “wrong mindset” and makes indecent comments. “Azam Khan has made indecent comments against my wife and daughters and a CD recording his remarks has been handed over to Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath…I am awaiting for action against him..if it is not done from here I will lodge an FIR in Delhi. I have confidence that the Narendra Modi-led government will do justice with me,” Amar Singh added.

