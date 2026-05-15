Akhilesh Yadav takes ‘cycle’ jab at Centre after fuel price hike, PM Modi’s austerity call

Akhilesh Yadav used the Samajwadi Party’s cycle symbol to target the Centre after petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readMay 15, 2026 09:49 AM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the Centre’s austerity measures and fuel price hike, saying “Cycle is the only option” after petrol and diesel prices were increased. (Image via X: @yadavakhilesh)Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the Centre’s austerity measures and fuel price hike, saying “Cycle is the only option” after petrol and diesel prices were increased. (Image via X: @yadavakhilesh)
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Taking a swipe at the Centre’s austerity measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption, Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav on Friday criticised the move as petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre on May 15 following a rise in global energy prices.

Akhilesh Yadav shared a post on X, saying, “Aage badhna hai to cycle hi vikalp hai!” (If you want to move forward, a cycle is the only option.) 

The cartoon shows Akhilesh riding a bicycle. The post read: ‘Humne to pehle hi kaha hai ki cycle se behtar kuch nahi.’ (We already said that there’s nothing better than the cycle.”Akhilesh Yadav took a ‘cycle’ jab at the Union government using the symbol of his political party. 

Congress calls PM Modi ‘inflation man’

Congress has also shared a post on X calling PM Modi as ‘Mehangayi man’ (Inflation man) after fuel prices were hiked on Friday. The post read: 

Prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by 3 rupees each. CNG prices have also been raised by 2 rupees. Elections over – Modi’s recovery begins

This comes after PM Narendra Modi, in his address, appealed to citizens to cut down on fuel consumption and reduce buying gold for a year amid the West Asia war.  

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 97.77 per litre, up from Rs 94.77. Diesel has risen to Rs 90.67 per litre from Rs 87.67, according to PTI. 

PM Modi asked citizens to reduce fuel consumption

Addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad on May 10, the PM asked citizens to use public transport as much as possible, increase the use of electric vehicles (EVs), revive Covid-era measures such as work-from-home arrangements and virtual meetings, avoid non-essential foreign travel and gold purchases for a year, and prioritise local goods, among other measures.

“Use metros wherever metros are available. Use carpooling to go to places, and use the Railways if you have to transport goods. All of this will reduce dependency on petrol and diesel, and thereby cut the dependence on foreign currency,” he said.

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During a global crisis, such as the one caused by the conflict in West Asia, he said, “We have to take resolutions, keeping the country above all else.”

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