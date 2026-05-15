Akhilesh Yadav takes ‘cycle’ jab at Centre after fuel price hike, PM Modi’s austerity call

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the Centre’s austerity measures and fuel price hike, saying “Cycle is the only option” after petrol and diesel prices were increased. (Image via X: @yadavakhilesh)

Taking a swipe at the Centre’s austerity measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption, Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav on Friday criticised the move as petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre on May 15 following a rise in global energy prices.

Akhilesh Yadav shared a post on X, saying, “Aage badhna hai to cycle hi vikalp hai!” (If you want to move forward, a cycle is the only option.)

The cartoon shows Akhilesh riding a bicycle. The post read: ‘Humne to pehle hi kaha hai ki cycle se behtar kuch nahi.’ (We already said that there’s nothing better than the cycle.”Akhilesh Yadav took a ‘cycle’ jab at the Union government using the symbol of his political party.