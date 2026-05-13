Prateek Yadav, Mulayam singh Yadav’s son and Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother, dies

Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother, Prateek Yadav, has passed away. He was BJP leader Aparna’s husband. Prateek was Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second son. He was around 38 years old. The cause of death is not known yet.

He was taken to Lucknow’s Civil Hospital, where he passed away.

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | Prateek Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's son and BJP leader Aparna Yadav's husband, passed away at Lucknow's Civil Hospital. (Visuals from outside Lucknow Civil Hospital) pic.twitter.com/VFeMsPpCGc — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.