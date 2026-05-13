Prateek Yadav, Mulayam singh Yadav’s son and Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother, dies

Akhilesh Yadav's stepbrother, Prateek Yadav, has passed away.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: May 13, 2026 07:46 AM IST
Prateek Yadav, Mulayam singh Yadav’s son and Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother, diesPrateek Yadav, Mulayam singh Yadav’s son and Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother, dies
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Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother, Prateek Yadav, has passed away. He was BJP leader Aparna’s husband. Prateek was Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second son. He was around 38 years old. The cause of death is not known yet.

He was taken to Lucknow’s Civil Hospital, where he passed away.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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