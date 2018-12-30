Akhilesh Yadav says Yogi Adityanath’s ‘thok do’ orders responsible for Ghazipur mob violence

Blaming Yogi Adityanath for the death a policeman in Ghazipur mob violence, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s alleged orders to encounter criminals has led to confusion among the police force.

News agency ANI quoted Yadav as saying, “Ye ghatna isliye ghati hai kyunki CM sadan mein ho ya manch pe ho unki ek hi bhasha hai ‘thok do’. Kabhi police ko nahi samjh aata kise ‘thokna’ hai kabhi janta ko nahi samajh aata kise ‘thokna’ hai. (This incident happened because the chief minister keeps saying ‘thok do’ (shoot them), whether he is in office or on the stage. Sometimes police cannot understand who to ‘thokna’ (shoot) and sometimes people cannot understand whom to shoot.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police arrested 19 people in connection with the cop’s death and filed an FIR against 32 people. The protests were staged by Nishad Party workers, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the district demanding release of the party’s workers. The protests turned violent as workers started pelting stones, which led to injuries to five including the head constable Suresh Vats.

The 49-year-old head constable was rushed to a nearby hospital but died during treatment. Four others, two policemen and two civilians, are in a stable condition. UP CM Adityanath offered a compensation of Rs 40 lakh to the victim’s family.