Akhilesh Yadav Allahabad University visit: Rajya Sabha disrupted as Samajwadi Party leaders protest

RAJYA SABHA proceedings were disrupted for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday as members of the Samajwadi Party, supported by Trinamool Congress and Telugu Desam Party, protested SP chief Akhilesh Yadav being allegedly prevented from attending an event at Allahabad University.

The trouble started in the morning itself when SP members tried to raise the issue during the Zero Hour, but were not permitted by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Naidu said he cannot allow them to raise the issue without giving a notice on the same.

SP MPs said they have learnt that Yadav was stopped by the police at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow in a bid to prevent him from visiting Allahabad where he was to attend an oath-taking ceremony of a student leader at Allahabad University.

“Please go to your seat. Please don’t spoil the atmosphere. This is not the way. We have lost so much of valuable time,” Naidu said before adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm.

Reacting on the incident outside Parliament, SP MP Ramgopal Yadav said, “I directly blame the chief minister (Yogi Adityanath). Akhilesh had the permission. It was at the directions of the CM that he was stopped. They didn’t even let him reach Allahabad.”

Protests resumed after the House reconvened after lunch. SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav rose to speak on the matter, but wasn’t permitted by deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said that the matter is a state issue and that House should discuss the President’s address. Singh’s repeated plea for order were not given heed, forcing the him to adjourn the House for half an hour and then for the day.