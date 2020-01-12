Akhilesh meets relatives of six anti-CAA protest victims, hands over Rs 5L cheques

Akhilesh assured the families that his party would stand by them (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Akhilesh assured the families that his party would stand by them (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday met six families of people who died during anti-citizenship law protests in Firozabad and handed each a Rs 5 lakh cheque.

“The national president met the family members of those who died in police firing and expressed condolences. Akhilesh met the families of Nabi Jan (21), Rashid (25), Arman (24), Md Haroon (30), Muqeem Qureshi (18), Md Shafiq (45),” read a statement issued by the party on Saturday.

Akhilesh assured the families that his party would stand by them, said the statement. Last Sunday, the SP had announced that the party will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to each of the families who have lost their family members during anti-CAA protests in the state. Before Firozabad, Akhilesh had met the families of the deceased in Lucknow and Kanpur. Lucknow witnessed one death and Kanpur three deaths.

Meanwhile, the former chief minister also expressed grief over the bus-truck collision in Kannauj. “He has demanded that those who have died should be given Rs 10 lakh as compensation by the government and those who are injured should get free treatment by the government,” read the statement.

