Akhilesh meets families of 3 dead Kanpur protesters, says ‘will stand with you’

Akhilesh Yadav, President, Samajwadi Party. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Akhilesh Yadav, President, Samajwadi Party. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met three families of those who died during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kanpur. He also handed out cheques worth Rs 5 lakh to each of the families, after the party had announced the compensation on Sunday.

A statement issued by the party on Thursday said, “SP chief Akhilesh Yadav reached Kanpur and met families of those who died from police bullets in the city. He met families of Mohammad Saif (25), Mohammad Raees (30) and Mohammad Aftab (22). All the families are very poor.”

Akhilesh was accompanied by Leader of Opposition (Legislative Assembly) Ahmed Hasan, party general secretary Rajendra Choudhary and state chief Naresh Uttam Patel.

Quoting Akhilesh, the statement said, “Our party will stand by those who have died. Hence, those who have died due to bullet injuries are getting Rs 5 lakh as compensation.”

The party also demanded that a probe into the incidents in the state should be done by a current judge of the Supreme court. “Those killed during the protests against CAA were killed by police on directions from the BJP government. It shows the failure of the government,” said the statement.

It also added that at least 25,000 people came to meet Akhilesh on Thursday in Kanpur. “The crowd included men, women and youth. The size of the crowd was so big that heavy police personnel and CRPF personnel could not control it,” said the statement.

The Samajwadi Party also announced that a theatre will be booked for its workers to watch Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak on Friday.

