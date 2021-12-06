Akhilesh hits out at Maurya over ‘lungi chhaap goons’ remark

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya for saying that “lungi chhaap” goons used to roam freely in the state before the BJP came to power in 2017. At a traders’ meeting in Prayagraj on Friday, Maurya also alleged that people wearing “jalidar topi [netted caps]” used to threaten traders and encroach upon their land.

Speaking to the media at the SP office after flagging off a yatra by ally Gondwana Ganatantra Party, Akhilesh said as the Assembly elections near the language of BJP leaders would get dirtier as they were scared.

“The BJP leaders’ language will change even more as elections come closer. The language will get worse and dirt will increase. Their decisions have made traders’ lives difficult. Be it demonetisation, or GST. And the corruption in the government has made everyone unhappy. People from all segments are unhappy.”

He added, “As far as clothing is concerned, and there are other questions being raised before the elections. The BJP should go through the pages of its manifesto and should check its poll promises. All of their promises turned out to be jumlas and that it’s why people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind that this time, there won’t be Yogi government, but ‘yogya [able]’ government.”

In a veiled attack on the Maurya, Akhilesh said, “The one who did not get a chair or even a stool, his seat could not be established, and it seems he has seen the CM’s clothing from very close, and that is why he is using such language. His fight is not with people from the Opposition but it is internal.”

He added, “They are all scared of the people and hence, their language is changing. And the number of leaders who will come to Lucknow will increase… The BJP has increased the politics of discrimination and hatred… They have increased the problems of the farmers, they have made the state and country weak economically and they have created a shaft between people of religions and communities.”