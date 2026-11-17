Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday accused the Congress of viewing regional parties and “genuine people’s movements”, and not the BJP, as its “primary enemies”.

Gogoi also accused the Congress of “dividing the streets and competing with a genuine mass revolt” that “weakened” the movement led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

In a letter to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Gogoi said the CJP protest had been the “single most powerful and effective people’s movement capable of shaking this dictatorship”.

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“Within five months, it awakened the youth where traditional opposition politics had failed for twelve years. By dividing the streets and competing with a genuine mass revolt, your party weakened the CJP movement, gave the ruling regime room to contain it, and squandered the nation’s best opportunity for a decisive fight,” Gogoi said in his letter.