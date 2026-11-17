Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday accused the Congress of viewing regional parties and “genuine people’s movements”, and not the BJP, as its “primary enemies”.
Gogoi also accused the Congress of “dividing the streets and competing with a genuine mass revolt” that “weakened” the movement led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
In a letter to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Gogoi said the CJP protest had been the “single most powerful and effective people’s movement capable of shaking this dictatorship”.
“Within five months, it awakened the youth where traditional opposition politics had failed for twelve years. By dividing the streets and competing with a genuine mass revolt, your party weakened the CJP movement, gave the ruling regime room to contain it, and squandered the nation’s best opportunity for a decisive fight,” Gogoi said in his letter.
“If there is no independent people’s movement, there is no chance of changing the communal-fascist government,” he wrote.
Gogoi, a second-time MLA from Assam’s Sibsagar constituency, also said that a “real political change” in 2029 was only possible through an “independent people’s movement backed unconditionally by the Opposition”.
“If you or your party have reservations about the CJP or any of its particular leaders, please ensure that at least one strong mass movement backed by the entire Opposition is built to fight against this evil government,” the letter read.
While the Congress and the Raijor Dal had reached a seat-sharing deal ahead of the Assam Assembly elections earlier this year, the two parties parted ways in September. The Raijor Dal won Dhing and Sibsagar, two of the 13 seats it contested. The Congress won 19 seats and the BJP-led NDA took 102 in the 126-member House.
Citing a “breach of alliance ethics”, the Assam Congress had said it was cutting all political ties with the Raijor Dal.
In an earlier letter dated October 29, Gogoi had told Gandhi that the CJP’s “non-political, youth-led movement” deserved “unconditional support and logistical help” from all Opposition parties, including the Congress, and that by organising “parallel movements”, the momentum of the “organic initiative” got diluted.
The letter, written when the INDIA bloc held a rally at Ramlila Maidan demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, read, “While the INC projects the BJP as its ideological rival, it consistently works to neutralise regional allies and independent grassroots movements.”
The letter further said, “Citizens will accept the Congress only as an equal partner within a broader opposition alliance, not as a hegemon. The Congress leadership must demonstrate a genuine commitment toward the alliance… To avoid past mistakes, seat-sharing arrangements with alliance partners should be finalised at least one year before the next parliamentary elections.”