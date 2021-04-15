Akhil Gogoi cleared in 1 NIA case

Dismissing an appeal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Gauhati High Court upheld a special NIA court order that had in October granted bail to activist Akhil Gogoi in connection to his alleged role in the 2019 Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) violence in Assam. The court ruled that while even provocative speech may come under the ambit of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), it is only punishable if it is done with the intention of a “terrorist act” aimed at disturbing the country’s “unity, integrity, security and sovereignty.”

It said that there was no ground to hold Gogoi “prima facie guilty of committing a terrorist act.”

While this clears Gogoi in one NIA case (based on a case (289/2019) registered at the Chabua police station in Dibrugarh district), the activist is still in jail under another UAPA case being investigated by the central agency.

Upholding the NIA special court order in connection to the Chabua case on April 9, a bench comprising Justice Suman Shyam and Mir Alfaz Ali observed: “The dominant intention of the wrong doer must be to commit a ‘terrorist act’ coming within the ambit of section 15(1) of the Act.”