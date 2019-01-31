Hindu Mahasabha’s website hacked in response to shooting Mahatma effigy

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha’s official website was hacked purportedly by Team Kerala Cyber Warriors on Thursday, in response to the right-wing outfit’s recreation of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

The landing page of the website (http://www.abhm.org.in/) displays the text “Hindu Mahasabha Murdabad” along with a picture which shows national secretary of ABHM, Dr Puja Shakun Pandey, shooting at Gandhi’s effigy with an air pistol.

On Wednesday, two of ABHM members were detained and nine were booked in Aligarh after a video surfaced in which the right-wing outfit members purportedly recreated the assassination of Gandhi and garlanded Nathuram Godse.

“Gandhi ji, always remained an inspiration for people globally to follow right path, the path of non violence in all their actions,” the hackers posted on the website.

The hacked website also flashed a message for the government, saying that it should “arrest this hippopotamus and her goons under sedition charge as soon as possible”. “Lose your weight instead of losing your brain b****,” the hackers wrote.

After the video surfaced, a police team rushed to the office of ABHM and two of their workers were taken into custody. An FIR was lodged against nine people, including Pooja and four unidentified persons at Gandhi Park police station.

They have been booked under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 147 (rioting), police said. Special Powers Act has also been invoked against the accused for burning the effigy.

This is not the first time that the Team Kerala Cyber Warriors has hacked the ABHM website. Last year in August, it hacked the right-wing outfit’s website in response to its chief Swami Chakrapani’s controversial remarks that only those who do not consume beef should be helped in Kerala floods.