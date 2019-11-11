Akhara chief hurls ‘go-to-Pakistan’ barb at Owaisi for not agreeing with Ayodhya judgment

All-India Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri on Sunday said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi should “go to Pakistan” for showing his dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue and not believing in the Constitution and judiciary.

He alleged that Owaisi’s statement falls under the category of sedition and that he will soon lodge a police complaint against him.

“Not accepting the Supreme Court decision is considered against the Indian Constitution. You live in India but do not believe in its judicial system: this means sedition. Owaisi spews poison against India and Hindus. It’s my request that if dislikes India and does not want to live here, he can go to Pakistan and live there. No one is stopping him. But, we will not tolerate this kind of language again,” Giri told media in Prayagraj.

Giri was responding to the Hyderabad MP’s comments on Saturday that the Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible and that Indian Muslims do not want five-acre land in charity.

The Supreme Court had in its judgment cleared the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and asked the state and Central governments to allot an alternative five-acre land for building mosque.

Giri further alleged that Owaisi always disrespects the Hindus and saints. Talking to The Indian Express, Giri said, he will file a sedition case against the lawmaker for terming the judgment a “khairat” (charity).

“The whole India, be it Hindus or Muslims, accepted the decision with an open heart, but Owaisi is singing a different tune. He is calling the decision a khairat. By such statements, you make Hindus and Muslims fight each other. Spew all this venom in Pakistan, which is the the centre for terrorists. We are demanding strict action against Owaisi. He is an MP because of the Indian Constitution. There is a limit to how much we can tolerate. For now, we will demand an FIR against him. I myself will soon get an FIR registered against him,” said Giri.

He however added that most Muslims in India, including litigant Iqbal Ansari, welcomed the decision and that his complaint is only against Owaisi.