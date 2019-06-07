Akbar’s behaviour towards women inappropriate, says Rajasthan BJP chief

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Lal Saini on Thursday said Mughal emperor Akbar’s behaviour towards women was “suspicious” and “inappropriate”.

Saini claimed that Akbar used to go to a market meant exclusively for women with “ill intentions” to commit “misdeeds”.

“Akbar had set up the Meena bazaar. The world knows that only women used to carry out trade there and men didn’t have permission to enter. It’s recorded in the history how Akbar used to go there in disguise to commit misdeeds,” Saini told reporters on Thursday on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Saini added that a Rajput woman Kiran Devi had seen through Akbar’s “ill intentions”, pushed him to the ground and threatened the emperor with a dagger. “Akbar had begged for his life and told her that the badshah of Hindustan was at her feet. From that day, after Akbar’s pledge, Meena Bazaar was closed,” claimed Saini.

The state BJP president later told The Indian Express that there could be no comparison between Akbar and Maharana Pratap.

The Congress slammed Saini for his comments, saying that the BJP leader misused the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

“The auspicious occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti has been misused by the top BJP leader. He has presented history by distorting it and has expressed ideas which can lead to spreading malice and enmity in the society,” said state Congress vice-president Archana Sharma.