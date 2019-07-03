Indore house, next to building at centre of Vijayvargiya row, collapses

A dilapidated house about 200 metres away from the building at the centre of the Akash Vijayvargiya controversy collapsed on Tuesday night in Indore. The house, which did not have any occupants, however, was not in the list of buildings to be demolished by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

The development comes a day after the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court allowed the municipal corporation to demolish the building in the Ganji compound area that had been declared a public safety hazard.

The High Court, in its direction, asked the IMC to make temporary arrangements for the only family still living in the building, within two days for a period of three days to “tide over the rain” — the family had moved court against the demolition.

On June 26, Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of powerful party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was sent to jail after assaulting an IMC official with a bat who came to demolish the building.

While addressing a BJP parliamentary committee meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi disapproved of Akash Vijayvargiya’s conduct and called for the removal from the party of those who had felicitated him as he stepped out of prison on bail.