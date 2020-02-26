Akalis question shutting of 1,500 sewa kendras

A sewa kendra in Ropar. (Source: Jaipal Singh) A sewa kendra in Ropar. (Source: Jaipal Singh)

SAD legislative party leader in Punjab Assembly, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Tuesday hit out at Congress government for closing down around 1500 sewa kendras. He also raised questions on government’s promise to provide employment, claiming that the unemployed youths were being asked to take up jobs of “factory gatekeeper or clerk”.

“Sewa Kendra system was a good system. This government closed 1500 Sewa Kendra. 6000 employees worked there. There was one peon and three clerks at each Sewa Kendra,” said Dhillon.

Dhillon was speaking during discussion on Governor’s address. Raising the issue of farmers’ suicides, Dhillon said that government “forced” people to commit suicide by making an announcement of Rs 10 lakh compensation plus government job for the kin of suicide victims, which the government was not fulfilling. He said, “80 per cent of the farmers are in depression”.

He also questioned government’s move to open 11 new colleges and said out of existing vacancies of 1,873 lecturers, only 434 were filled. At Ludhiana Government College, which he said produced many doctors, engineers and politicians, against a sanctioned strength of 130 posts, only 30 were filled.

He said employees were not being given pending DA nor anything was done to implement the Sixth Pay Commission. On the contrary, Dhillon said there was deduction of Rs 200 per month [as development tax] from the salaries of the employees.

Dhillon claimed that the power consumers in the state have been burdened with high electricity bills. “During our regime, the power was being supplied at Rs 5 per unit to people, but now they are being charged Rs 10-11 per unit,” he alleged.

Akali MLA Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra called Punjab government “directionless”. He said that while government was talking about farm loan waiver of Rs 4700 crore, farmers had to pay “Rs 10000 crore as penalty for not repaying the loans”. He said that after Congerss’ promise of farm loan waiver, the farmers unpaid instalments were as high as for 48 months, which resulted in heavy penalties. He said “photos of the [defaulting] farmers put outside the banks” caused them embarrassment.

AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur said despite the change of government, mafias like land mafia, sand mafia, transport mafia have continued to operate. About the roads in the state, she said, “Punjab’s all roads are in shambles.”

Another AAP MLA Meet Hayer alleged that people who had passed teacher eligibility test (TET) and elementary teachers test (ETT) were still jobless. “30,000 posts in schools were still vacant,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution, recommending the state government to urge the Centre to ensure continuation of reservation for Scheduled Caste in promotions and appointments.

Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot moved the resolution which was unanimously passed by the House.

