Akali leaders murders: SAD issues 1-week ultimatum to Punjab govt to arrest killers

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday issued a one-week ultimatum to the Congress government to arrest the killers of former Akali sarpanches Baba Gurdeep Singh and Dalbir Singh Dhilwan, failing which the party would launch an agitation to “ensure justice” in the “political murder” cases.

Taking a decision to this effect at a meeting presided over by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the party core committee said, “The spate of political assassinations of Akali leaders by gangsters with direct links to Congress leaders and ministers was unprecedented.”

They further said that SAD was committed to breaking the “gangster-minister” nexus in Punjab and would take all necessary steps in this regard — be it going to the people or the courts.

The core committee also announced that it would “agitate to ensure withdrawal of the unjust and unprecedented power tariff hike in Punjab, saying it had put an “unbearable burden” on the common man and “made industries unsustainable”.

The first dharna, a SAD spokesperson said, will be held in Sangrur on February 2, followed by others in Bathinda, Ferozepur and Fazilka.

“It was also decided that a delegation of senior leaders would meet both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to convey the sentiments of the Sikh community regarding the continued incarceration of Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana. The core committee decided that the delegation would impress upon the central leadership to commute Bhai Rajoana’s death sentence and urge that he be released from prison immediately,” said the spokesperson.

“The core committee also decided to form a committee which will include representatives from the Shiromani committee, Delhi committee and the Patna committee to celebrate the 400th Parkash Purv of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur,” added the spokesperson.

