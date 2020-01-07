Akali Dal to MEA Jaishankar: ‘Raise issue of atrocities against Sikhs in Pak in UN’

Citing the recent incident of stoning and attack by a mob on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, the birth place of first Sikh guru Guru Nanak Dev, the SAD chief said if anybody could attack and stone the holy shrine, then no minority was safe in Pakistan. (File/Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Citing the recent incident of stoning and attack by a mob on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, the birth place of first Sikh guru Guru Nanak Dev, the SAD chief said if anybody could attack and stone the holy shrine, then no minority was safe in Pakistan. (File/Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday urged External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to seek a categorical assurance from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that assets and lives of minorities would be protected and that all those responsible for the hate attack on Sikhs as well as stoning of Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib would be arrested and awarded exemplary punishment.

Badal also urged Jaishankar to raise the issue of atrocities being committed by Pakistan against minorities in the United Nations, the party said in a statement.

Citing the recent incident of stoning and attack by a mob on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, the birth place of first Sikh guru Guru Nanak Dev, the SAD chief said if anybody could attack and stone the holy shrine, then no minority was safe in Pakistan.

“The delegation requested the External Affairs minister to seek a categorical assurance from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan that assets and lives of minorities would be protected and that all those responsible for the hate attack on Sikhs as well as stoning of Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib would be arrested and awarded an exemplary punishment,” the statement quoted Badal as saying.

The delegation members also told Jaishankar that the recent events in Pakistan had hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community worldwide and the Sikhs living in Pakistan had already stated that they were feeling insecure.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App