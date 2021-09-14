Akali Dal to hold protest march on September 17 against farm laws

The Shiromani Akali Dal will hold a protest march on September 17 on the completion of one year of the enactment of the Centre’s three farm laws, a party statement said.

A senior Akali leader from Malwa told The Indian Express that party leaders in all 69 constituencies of the Malwa region of Punjab have been asked to galvanise 500 activists and workers from each constituency. Representatives of the remaining 48 constituencies in Majha and Daoba had been asked to mobilize 200 activists per constituency for the protest march on September 17.

Malwa has been asked to mobolise more workers as it’s nearer to Delhi — the epicentre of protests.

“The target given to party constituency in-charge translate roughly into 45000 activists and workers which should reach Delhi on September 17. There are party leaders which could take 125 workers if asked for 100 and there are others who would take only one-fourth of the target given to them. So, even if 15000 party workers make it for Delhi protest, it would be a good number,” said the Akali leader, explaining that “the target for Malwa constituencies was more because those were nearer to Delhi in terms of distance.”

SAD vice president Daljit Singh Cheema said party leaders and workers along with farmers of Punjab will participate in the protest march and appealed to everyone to be a part of it wholeheartedly. He said before beginning the protest march, ‘ardas’ (prayer) will be performed for repeal of the three farm laws.

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned as Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, while the Akali Dal had quit the National Democratic Alliance over the contentious laws last year.