Akali Dal expels Rajya Sabha member, his MLA-son for questioning Badals’ rule within party

The Shiromani Akali Dal Monday expelled veteran leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his legislator son Parminder Singh Dhindsa, days after suspending the duo for questioning the “undemocratic manner” in which the party was functioning under Sukhbir Singh Badal and his family.

Confirming the development, party spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said the decision was taken after the Akali Dal’s core committee meeting, presided over by Sukhbir, adopted a resolution moved in a party rally in Sangrur on Sunday.

Cheema said a “gathering of lakhs” had passed the resolution in Sangrur seeking the expulsion of the father-son duo.

On Sunday, addressing a rally in Sangrur, considered a stronghold of the Dhindsa, former CM Parkash Singh Badal had accused the duo of stabbing the party in the back.

“Sukhbir has given (them) a very correct name. They are not Taksalis, but jaali (fake), dhokebaaj (betrayer). They have cheated their own party. None would be allowed to weaken the SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) at any cost,” the SAD patron had said.

After being suspended from the SAD, Dhindsa announced that his first fight was to ensure that SGPC was free of Badals’ control.

Asked about the time period for which the Dhindsas have been expelled and whether the party would move to get their Rajya Sabha and Assembly membership cancelled, Cheema said, “We should not go into much details. The action (of expulsion) would be recorded and party would complete all formal requirements.”

Dhindsa said, “I welcome it. Those who are not real Akalis are expelling the real Akalis. I will raise the real Akali Dal.”

“I will remain an MP and Parminder will remain an MLA,” he added.

In an earlier core committee meeting on January 11, the Akali Dal, while suspending the father-son duo had announced to issue show cause notices to them. However, the notices, under which the Dhindsas had to submit a reply within 15 days, were never issued.

