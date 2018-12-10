Akal Takht jathedar: Priest can’t force anyone to confess

The Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) top leadership performed voluntary services at Golden Temple here for the second day after beginning an Akhand Path on Saturday, professedly to seek an apology for mistakes committed “knowingly or unknowingly” during their two terms in office. The party is facing questions from political as well as religious quarters as to what these mistakes, which have not been specified by the SAD leadership, might be. Many Sikh scholars have called it “self-styled atonement” and a direct challenge to the authority of Akal Takht. Interestingly, Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh left for Takht Damdma Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, soon after. Talking to The Indian Express, Harpreet Singh said that he was also not aware about the mistakes.

How do you see the manner adopted by Akalis to seek pardon for “mistakes”?

Lakhs of devotees come to Akal Takht and pray to the Almighty. They are also doing the same. Anyone can do voluntary service. Even I do. Nobody can be stopped from seeking pardon from the Almighty. We have not summoned them (SAD). It is our code of conduct that you have to do voluntary service for the days Akhand Path is done, either at home or gurdwara.

But the SAD is not any individual. They are a party, which claims to be representing Sikhs. Shouldn’t they approach Akal Takht jathedar for the mistakes committed by them?

Only SAD can comment on this. Whether a party or an individual, anyone can say a personal prayer.

What if tomorrow SAD says they did it for the incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib?

We will see then. I have come to know only from media that they have been doing it for the mistakes committed knowingly or unknowingly during their tenure.

Some Sikh intellectuals are saying that the SAD has introduced a new method of atonement.

No. We can’t say this. Any individual or party can start Akhand Path. They can do voluntary service. It is up to the Guru to accept the apology.

Has anyone from the SAD approached you so far to explain the situation? Is it possible that SAD may appear in front of you on their own on Monday after bhog?

Nobody has approached me. I am at Takht Damdma Sahib as I have the charge of this takht also. I will be at Talwandi Sabo on Monday also. I have to attend a religious function here.

Do you see this as a challenge to the authority of Akal Takht?

No. It has nothing to do with the authority of Akal Takht. Every Sikh can do it.

But every Sikhs is not facing allegations of direct or indirect role in desecration of Guru Granth Sahib.

But these are allegations only.

Is this the way to regret?

We don’t know which mistakes we are talking about. If they make the mistakes public, only then we can discuss it. Even courts react to petition if there is some solid base. We can react only if we have some solid base.

Can Akal Takht ask SAD to clarify the mistakes they are talking about?

It depends upon them. There is practice in Christians that anyone can come to priest and confess. But priest can’t force anyone to make confession.