Akal Takht condemns Ravidas temple ‘demolition’

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday condemned the reported demolition of a Ravidas temple in Delhi.

In his statement, the Jathedar said: “The demolition of the historical Ravidas Temple in Delhi is a highly condemnable episode. It has hurt the feelings of the Ravidas community. The psychology of the rulers has worked behind the demolition of temple. The oppressed Dalit class would never tolerate this oppression.”

The hymns of Guru Ravidas are also part of Guru Granth Sahib.

He alleged that governments and courts “selectively” use laws to demolish these buildings related to minorities and Dalits.

“There are many legal and illegal religious buildings all over the country. But government selectively use law as an excuse to demolish the historical buildings of minorities and Dalits. This double-standard must end,” he alleged, adding that the “Delhi government should immediately hand over the temple land to Dalits and seek apology from community”.

“The law should treat every community equally,” the Jathedar said. Earlier, Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had asked the Sikhs to perform their religious duty by protecting Kashmiri girls.