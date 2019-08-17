AK-47, cartridges seized from Bihar MLA’s home

The Patna Police on Friday seized an AK-47 rifle and a magazine with 26 live cartridges from the residence of Independent MLA Anant Singh in Ladma village of Mokama.

Singh, who has several cases pending against him, was reportedly trying to transport the illegal weapon. It was packed in carbon, which helps elude metal detectors. A police team had been keeping vigil in plain clothes near the legislator’s residence from several days, said a senior police officer.

Police sources said they suspected the arms may be connected to the smuggling racket in Jabalpur ordnance factory, which was busted in 2018. Over 60 weapon parts had been smuggled out of the factory. The Munger Police made several arrests in the matter and the case was taken over by the NIA.

Patna Rural SP Prantesh Mishra confirmed Friday’s seizure. The case is likely to be handed over to the NIA.