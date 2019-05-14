Ajoy Mehta takes charge as Chief Secretary of Maharashtra

Ajoy Mehta, till recently the municipal commissioner of Mumbai, on Monday took over as Maharashtra’s new Chief Secretary. Outgoing Chief Secretary UPS Madan handed over charge to Mehta.

In his first assignment as Chief Secretary, Mehta attended meetings convened by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to review the drought situation in six districts — Pune, Sangli, Satara, Amravati, Nagpur and Chandrapur.

As Chief Secretary, Mehta’s biggest administrative challenge is the severe drought in the state. The government has already declared 151 talukas out of a total 355 talukas as drought-hit. The Centre has provided Rs 4,714 crore for drought-relief measures in Maharashtra.

Mehta, a 1984-batch IAS officer, completed his BTech from Banaras Hindu University and did his MBA from the UK. He also studied law at Mumbai University.

Beginning his administrative career as a probationary officer in Dhule district, Mehta later served as deputy district collector (Ahmednagar) and municipal commissioner (Nashik). Among the other posts he has held in his career include Director of Horticulture, Chairman and Managing Director of Maharashtra State Electricity Board, principal secretary of department of energy and department of environment.