Rescued Ajmer girl faces ‘harassment’ from neighbours, police say probing

The minor who was allegedly kept in custody for more than seven months and forcibly married off was rescued last month

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
3 min readAjmerJul 30, 2026 05:10 AM IST
Rescued Ajmer girl faces ‘harassment’ from neighbours, police say probingDeputy Superintendent of Police Laxman Ram said police have taken cognizance of the issue and action will be taken against the accused.
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A minor girl rescued by the Ajmer police last month, after allegedly being kept captive for more than seven months and forced into marriage, has approached police accusing her neighbours of harassing her and her family to force them to leave their rented house.

She said five of them forcibly entered their house Wednesday and beat up her and her mother.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Laxman Ram said police have taken cognizance of the issue and action will be taken against the accused.

The girl, one of seven siblings, with her father a daily wager, told The Indian Express: “People keep taunting my mother that she sold me to make money.”

One of the relatives said the girl had already undergone “much trauma”. “The man in his 40s who forcibly married her even hammered a nail into her hand and burnt her at multiple places.”

After she was recovered, the girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee, and subjected to medical and forensic check-up. Doctors estimate her age to be 15-17 years.

While the family claims the girl was abducted last year, they filed a complaint on June 13, accusing three women, Roshni, Afsana alias Bijli and Afreen alias Noorjahan, of taking her. Soon after, the girl was tracked using technical surveillance.

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Police say as the family is poor, they were afraid of approaching police, which is why the FIR was filed so late.

As per police, the girl was sold for Rs 32,000 to Sanjay Kumar Gurjar, a resident of Churu, who married her. They claim to have recovered evidence from the phone of Nadeem Qureshi, who is accused of organising the wedding.

Deputy SP Ram said since the girl said that she sexually assaulted by two other men before she was married off, police have added charges of gang rape. Apart from the three women, the accused include Gurjar, Mohammad Jishant Rangrez alias Dishu, Zarina, and Qureshi.

Ram said: “Roshni took the victim with her to Pushkar for sightseeing in October 2025. There the girl was drugged and taken to a hotel and raped by two men… After this, the victim was kept by Noor Jahan and Bijli, who are both involved in petty crimes and drug dealing in the area. Later on, she was sold and married off to Gurjar.”

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As per Assistant Sub-Inspector of Ajmer police Roshan Lal, Gurjar had earlier too tried to procure a bride from the accused women.

On July 27, police demolished the homes of Noor Jahan and Bijli, saying these were built on forest land without permission.

The relative said before they approached police, they had been asking Roshni about the girl. “We finally went to her house and threatened her. Then she gave us the phone number of Gurjar,” the relative said, adding that they contacted police following this, and the girl was rescued.

An analysis of call records of the accused showed a coordinated conspiracy, police said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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