Rescued Ajmer girl faces ‘harassment’ from neighbours, police say probing

Deputy Superintendent of Police Laxman Ram said police have taken cognizance of the issue and action will be taken against the accused.

A minor girl rescued by the Ajmer police last month, after allegedly being kept captive for more than seven months and forced into marriage, has approached police accusing her neighbours of harassing her and her family to force them to leave their rented house.

She said five of them forcibly entered their house Wednesday and beat up her and her mother.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Laxman Ram said police have taken cognizance of the issue and action will be taken against the accused.

The girl, one of seven siblings, with her father a daily wager, told The Indian Express: “People keep taunting my mother that she sold me to make money.”