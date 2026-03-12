3-day exhibition on natural resources of Ajmer–Merwara opens in Ajmer

The archives also reveal that royalty charges were imposed on the extraction of minerals.

A 3-day exhibition, showcasing the natural resources of the erstwhile Ajmer–Merwara region, organised by the Rajasthan State Archive Department, began in Ajmer on Wednesday.

During the next three days, the visitors will be able to see archival records from the colonial period, offering insights into how minerals, water and other resources shaped the economic life of the area.

Documents related to the Mines and Minerals Department reveal that a variety of minerals were extracted in Ajmer and Merwara, largely due to the presence of the Aravalli mountain range, which has long been known for its mineral deposits.

Archivist Sunil Joshi told The Indian Express, “Official records indicate that the British administration closely regulated mining activities. In 1904, mine owners and managers were required to submit annual reports to the government detailing production figures, income and expenditure, as well as labour accounts. The archives also contain documents related to mining leases, licensing procedures and circulars issued by the Mines Department, along with rules governing the formation of the Mines Board.”