3-day exhibition on natural resources of Ajmer–Merwara opens in Ajmer

A 3-day exhibition, showcasing the natural resources of the erstwhile Ajmer–Merwara region, organised by the Rajasthan State Archive Department, began in Ajmer on Wednesday.
During the next three days, the visitors will be able to see archival records from the colonial period, offering insights into how minerals, water and other resources shaped the economic life of the area.
Documents related to the Mines and Minerals Department reveal that a variety of minerals were extracted in Ajmer and Merwara, largely due to the presence of the Aravalli mountain range, which has long been known for its mineral deposits.
Archivist Sunil Joshi told The Indian Express, “Official records indicate that the British administration closely regulated mining activities. In 1904, mine owners and managers were required to submit annual reports to the government detailing production figures, income and expenditure, as well as labour accounts. The archives also contain documents related to mining leases, licensing procedures and circulars issued by the Mines Department, along with rules governing the formation of the Mines Board.”
Historical records show that local Istamrardars (term for jagirdar in Rajasthan who had revenue rights but not judicial rights), were actively involved in mining operations. Lease documents indicate that several estates generated a significant portion of their income from mineral extraction.
Officials from the department said that one such example is Kharwa Thakur Gopal Singh Rathore, who took a keen interest in the mineral resources found within his estate.
“Correspondence is preserved in our records at the archives. He communicated with geological departments in Calcutta, London and Austria through the Ajmer Commissioner to assess the quality and potential of the mineral deposits. It is interesting to know that someone in 1904 was taking initiative for this,” said Joshi.
The archives also reveal that royalty charges were imposed on the extraction of minerals. Disputes over royalty payments were common and often required intervention by administrative authorities.
Some records on display point to tensions between the British administration and local estate holders over mining regulations. Kharwa Thakur Gopal Singh Rathore, for instance, wrote to the Ajmer Commissioner expressing concerns about the complexity of new mining rules. He also requested that official circulars be issued in the local language, noting that dependence on English correspondence required hiring higher-paid employees and maintaining typewriters.
Apart from minerals, the exhibition also highlights the importance of water resources in the Ajmer–Merwara region. Historical documents describe irrigation systems, dams and water management practices that were vital for agriculture and settlement.
One of the earliest major water projects undertaken during British rule was the construction of a dam in Bir village. The dam was built to support agricultural irrigation and to supply drinking water to the Nasirabad cantonment. The displayed records include correspondence on the need for the project, land acquisition processes and negotiations with local landowners who sought to secure irrigation rights for their fields.
Later developments included the construction of the Foy Sagar reservoir to meet Ajmer’s drinking water needs. Records related to the project show that the British administration also made efforts to improve the quality and purity of the stored water.
Joshi said that these records illustrate how natural resources such as minerals and water were carefully managed and contested, reflecting their crucial role in the economic and social life of Ajmer–Merwara during the colonial period.
