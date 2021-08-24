Ajmer: Man assaulted, asked to go to Pakistan, video shows; five taken into custody

A video has surfaced on social media showing a person being assaulted by a man in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district while he is surrounded by a group of people, with one of those in the group around him allegedly asking the man to go to Pakistan.

The victim and a few others seen with him in the video appear to have been seeking alms.

According to Ajmer police, the incident took place last week, and five people were taken into preventive custody on the basis of the video.

“We came across the video on August 20 and the next day five people who are seen assaulting the man in the video were taken into preventive custody under Section 151 CrPC (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences),” Mukesh Kumar Soni, Circle Officer, Ajmer South, said. “Preliminary investigation suggests the incident took place around four days ago…in Subhash Nagar area, under Ramganj police station. We tried to search for the victim but were unable to find him. It appears he could be a Muslim man and came to Rajasthan from another state.”

Soni said that after detaining the accused for a day, they were presented before a magistrate and released on bail.

“Before they were released, preventive action was taken against the five accused under Section 108 CrPC, which deals with communal incidents,” he said. “An FIR was not lodged, as we could not trace the victim. Many pilgrims across the country come to Ajmer Dargah and it appears the victim could be from Uttar Pradesh.”

Constable Gajendra from Ramganj police station in Ajmer said the five accused who were taken into preventive custody were Lalit Sharma, 40; Surendra, 32; Tejpal, 27; Rohit Sharma, 32; and Shailendra Tank, 31.

“If the victim comes forward and submits a complaint, an FIR will be lodged under Sections relating to disrupting communal harmony,” Circle Officer Soni said.